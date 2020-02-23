Robbo regrets shoving Messi; says he was ‘gutted’ watching moment back: ‘That’s not me…’

Andy Robertson has delivered a brilliant interview in which he’s apologised to Lionel Messi for the shove in our 4-0 victory over Barcelona last season…

It’s become an iconic moment, and actually one Liverpool fans love in the main – as it shows how aggressive and up for it we were at Anfield having lost the first-leg 3-0.

Barca’s players had been moaning and cheating and Luis Suarez was at his most insufferable, but looking back, it does seem a little unnecessary.

“When I look back on things, I don’t really regret anything because I feel as if everything is experience that makes you what you are,” the Scot told the Daily Mail.

“But I do look back on that moment with Messi as one regret. I don’t like seeing it. When I saw it afterwards I was gutted.

“We all had the attitude that day that nothing was standing in our way to get to that final and we created that atmosphere around the stadium – me and Fabinho were tracking him and there was a tangle of legs and we were on the floor. To do that to the greatest player that has ever played…

“I have nothing but respect for him and Barcelona, but we went into that game with the attitude that we were 3-0 down, we needed a miracle, we needed something special and if that little thing stopped the best player in the world playing to his highest potential…

“But I do regret it. That’s not me as a person. That’s not my personality. But that night a lot of things happened that you don’t really remember. There was no thought process behind it.”

Robbo’s comments are about as honest as they come, and it’ll be interesting to see if Messi issues a response.

The Argentine was exceptional against us in the semi-finals last term, but the Miracle of Anfield allowed us to progress to the Final which we won – allowing us to win the Super Cup and the Club World Cup to boot.

We’re cruising to the Premier League title, but have our work cut out in Europe this term – and now have to overcome Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 lead from Spain in three week’s time.

Who would bet against us Jurgen Klopp’s never-say-die Reds, though?