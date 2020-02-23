Timo Werner makes Liverpool transfer look like open secret with yet more Klopp comments

Timo Werner is desperate to seal a switch to Liverpool this summer.

The German is lauding our style and our manager in the press at every opportunity he gets at the moment.

Following a goalscoring performance in Rb Leipzig’s 5-0 thrashing of Schalke yesterday, Werner again spoke up Klopp – issuing what can only be described as a come and get me plea.

“Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world. I think team’s style of play (Liverpool) would suit my game,” he told Sky Sports.

LFC are regarded as frontrunners for the 23-year-old, who would theoretically come in and compete for a spot in our front-three with Taki Minamino, once the Japanese settles.

It’s not normal for a big player like Werner to speak so openly about another club, which suggests the wheels are in motion.

BBC Sport jumped on the bandwagon midweek, which is usually a sign that a transfer is beyond the rumour stage.

Werner is clinical, quick and exciting – if it’s true that we’re looking to confirm his signing – we’re delighted.

Of course, there’s a Premier League title (and maybe some more?) to be won first!

