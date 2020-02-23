(Video) Must-Watch: Why Timo Werner is killing it this season & what he could bring to Liverpool

The Bundesliga have released a brilliant video that displays why Timo Werner has gone from bagging 19 goals last term to 27 already this.

Julian Nagelsmann has unleashed the Rb Leipzig attacker by starting him in wider positions and giving him more freedom to run with the ball – something that is demanded of Liverpool’s wing-forwards Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Werner has emerged as our primary summer offensive target, and the player himself seems desperate to move – based on this weekend’s come and get me plea.

With Mane and Salah at the AFCON for potentially six weeks each next season, we’ll undoubtedly need top notch recruits at the end of this campaign, despite the fact we’re cantering to Premier League glory.

For those Reds who don’t know too much about his attributes, this video is a superb place to start: