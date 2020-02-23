(Video) Pep Lijnders displays mad skills in pre-match warmup

Pep Lijnders never had a pro playing career, but he’s obviously picked up a few things having been coaching professionally since 2002!

A video has gone viral on Reddit which shows our assistant manager producing a breathtaking touch and control before the Norwich victory last weekend.

Alisson punches a ball miles out and Pep, beautifully, sticks his leg out and then catches it behind his head.

We can’t imagine it’s the kind of stuff he’s encouraging of his Liverpool players during his many brilliant training sessions, but it’s very impressive nonetheless!

Check it out in the clip below: