(Video) Summer signing van den Berg scores first Liverpool goal for U23s

Sepp van den Berg was Liverpool’s most expensive recruit in the summer of 2019.

The Dutch centre-back arrived from FC Zwolle after rave reviews in the Eredivisie – but initially struggled to adapt to the pace of English football – even at U23 level.

He made appearances for the first-team in both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, struggling apart from his last appearance v Shrewsbury at Anfield – in which he was superb.

That performance was a sign of things to come at U23 level too, thankfully, and on Friday night, the 18-year-old scored his first goal for Liverpool of any kind against Huddersfield.

The Reds won 3-0, with van den Berg notching from close-range – and Liam Millar and Joe Hardy also finding the back of the net.

Watch the goal, courtesy of LFCTV, here!