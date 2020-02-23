(Video) Wenger absolutely nails it on Klopp’s Liverpool

Arsene Wenger is superb. He used to be a rival, but it was impossible not to respect the Frenchman, who was at Arsenal for 22 years.

The legend is now working for FIFA, and has explained why Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are such an effective, exceptional side.

You can see in the video below how Wenger lauds Klopp’s personality and the efficient manner of his team.

The Reds are 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in hand on controversy-ridden Manchester City.

What a time to be a red!