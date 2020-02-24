Finally, Klopp revels in Liverpool’s winning record: ‘We did it and I cannot believe it’

Jurgen Klopp has spent the entire season playing down our incredible run of victories and telling the media (and therefore the supporters) that he’s simply focussing on the next game.

This has been the smart thing to do – as it’s helped the team focus on the short-term and not the long-term, which simply adds more pressure.

But the reality is that Liverpool have now won 26 of 27 Premier League matches, drawing just once.

This is the best start to a season in the history of European football – which is truly staggering.

Tonight after the 3-2 victory over West Ham, Klopp allowed himself an expression of satisfaction, as our 18 game winning run overtook Manchester City’s record of 17.

Dave Maddock of the Mirror tweeted his comments:

“I never thought it would be broken or equalled. We did it and I cannot believe it happened to be honest,” he said.

Liverpool need just 12 more points to confirm the title, which is surely a formality from 11 games.

Now it’s simply a question of when and not if – and whether we can complement the title victory with another in either the FA Cup or Champions League!