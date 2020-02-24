Henderson ruthless with any LFC player who discusses winning title – Oxlade-Chamberlain

Jordan Henderson has been a brilliant leader for Liverpool this season, and we’re undoubtedly going to miss both his authority and skill during his current absence through a hamstring injury.

In his place, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are likely to deputise, with the former explaining how brilliantly ‘driven’ the skipper is.

“I look at Jordan Henderson because he’s lifted the European Cup, how much that meant to him, but you wouldn’t have thought he’d lifted anything from the way he is,” Ox told the Mirror.

“If anyone utters the words ‘winning the league’ then he shuts them straight down. He’s done it externally as well, he won’t ever let himself get carried away. He’s just so driven, focused on the next game and the next thing.

“That’s how we are as a team and how I am as an individual. My dad built that into me so that I am never too excited by anything that’s going on around you, you’ve got to go onto the next thing to achieve the next target.”

Hendo epitomises the spirit and mentality of this Liverpool team – and it’s no surprise he’s one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team-sheet despite the wealth of talent at his disposal.

Thankfully, Fabinho has returned, so we have an anchoring midfielder – with the likes of Gini Wijnaldum, Ox, Keita and even James Milner and Adam Lallana as potential options for Klopp.

We’ve proven all season long we can deal with players who are absent through injury – so hopefully we can keep ploughing on without the captain.

There’s a chance Hendo will return for the Atletico Madrid game in two weeks’ time – which would be terrific – as he’s proven himself to be exceptional at Anfield on European nights.