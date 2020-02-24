‘Incredible impact…’ Many Liverpool fans laud ‘brilliant’ Oxlade-Chamberlain for changing game

Naby Keita got the nod tonight v West Ham, but it was his replacement who swung the game in our favour.

The Guinean was not happy at being subbed, but he wasn’t good enough throughout the first hour and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was far more dynamic and exciting when he entered the field – providing so much energy and drive that it bolstered those around him in red, too.

So good was Ox, in fact, that we reckon this performance will see him keep his spot next weekend against Watford, with Jordan Henderson still absent with a hamstring injury.

Ox is so much better in midfield than on the flanks and he proved it again tonight during a cameo that many believed was good enough to earn him Man of the Match.

When he picks up the ball on the half-turn and plays forward, few midfielders can live with him.

Jurgen Klopp will have been delighted with his contribution, as the red train rolls on.

Klopp's subs didn't work in Madrid but Oxlade-Chamberlain has really improved Liverpool here. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 24, 2020

The shock of going behind probably played its part, but what an incredible impact Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made on that game. His midfield drive was everything #LFC lacked prior to his introduction and completely shifted the momentum of the match. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) February 24, 2020

Oxlade Chamberlain completely changed the game when he came on, turned us from 2-1 down to completely dominating MOTM for me 🙌👑 pic.twitter.com/bl4Uxy62wv — j (@jltlfc) February 24, 2020

A special word of praise for Oxlade-Chamberlain. Gave Liverpool so much impetus when he came on. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 24, 2020

Wasn’t particularly impressed with Naby Keita tonight. Oxlade-Chamberlain changed the game when he came on. We missed Henderson. — Zac Bell (@ZacLBell) February 24, 2020