Klopp admits Real & Barca still have power to poach Liverpool’s South Americans

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the upcoming transfer window and interestingly claimed that Real Madrid and Barcelona still have pulling power over us when it comes to South Americans.

Coutinho, Luis Suarez and Javier Mascherano famously demanded an Anfield exit when one of Spain’s big two came calling in yesteryear, but right now – we’re a legitimately better team than both.

Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho are on the books from South America, but there’s no suggestion Real and Barca are eyeing them up for summer transfers. The reality is they simply couldn’t afford them, anyway.

“I think for some players, if Barcelona or Real call, it’s hard to say ‘no,’” the German told the Independent. “I think for the whole world, Liverpool are one of the top, top, top, top clubs. But in the South American part of the world, the other two are a bit more famous which makes sense language and culture-wise.

“It’s why calls from them could always cause some trouble, but apart from that, there’s not 500 clubs who could buy players from us.”

Barca and Real may be keen on some of our other superstars, namely Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah or Sadio Mane – but we’re not nervous as this summer approaches.

They’re all on long-term contracts and unless one of them throws their toys out of the pram, which seems an impossibility, Liverpool wouldn’t accept even the most absurd offer.

This summer will be about fine-tuning our already exceptional squad and only offloading players surplus to requirements – hopefully for good money.