Klopp outlines LFC’s summer transfer plans; admits targets ask, ‘Where and when would I play?’

Liverpool have been linked consistently with top talent such as Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho, but manager Jurgen Klopp has been coy on our summer transfer plans, as to be expected.

The boss has explained how the fact we’re rated as the world’s best team right now helps us in discussions with targets – but this also brings up an issue of when and where the potential signing will play!

After all, how does an exciting attacker get in the team ahead of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino?

“It’s easier if players see you as that,” Klopp told the Independent. “If they see you are successful, it’s easier to get into talks with players. But on the other side, it’s more difficult the better your team is because they ask questions like ‘where and when would I play?’

“We need players who want to be part of this, who want to fight for their spot, who want to make the next step together with us, who want to develop and improve so that’s it. We have these players and whoever wants to join us, needs to have exactly this kind of attitude.

“That CV is not easy to fulfil. The age group of our team is good in the moment. In two or three years maybe it’ll be different, but for the moment, it’s good. It depends on what you want – is it a good age for selling? Probably not. But is it a good age for performing? Yes. So there’s a lot of things we have to think about. It’s an interesting period.”

After this season, in which we’re all but certain to end our 30-year domestic title wait, there’s a few positions which we must strengthen.

Firstly, Andy Robertson has little support at left-back and another option in this role would be great.

We also have to consider the AFCON, which will take Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for up to six weeks during January and February 2021…

For this reason, goalscoring wide-attackers, in the mould of Werner, would be required.

The German has 27 goals already this season and according to Sport Bild, is a big LFC target.