Liverpool are the biggest club in England, overtaking Manchester United, based on TV viewers

One measure of how big a club is, is simply to see how many people want to watch them.

When Liverpool were struggling around 2010, we still had more people watching us than Chelsea did.

According to the Echo, ‘an average of 1,662,801′ in the UK tune in to watch the Reds every week, with Manchester United next on 1,520,948.

Interestingly, Spurs are 3rd, Chelsea 4th, Manchester City 5th and Arsenal 6th.

In the Premier League this term, the Reds are undefeated, winning 25 of 26 matches and drawing just once – which is the best start to a season in the history of Europe’s top five leagues.

We face West Ham tonight and Watford at the weekend, before hosting Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Anfield – so it’s not inconceivable to see this run going on and on!

We’re still in the FA Cup, but face a tricky away tie to Chelsea on March 3 – and face Atletico Madrid in the Last 16 – needing to overcome a one goal deficit in two weeks’ time.