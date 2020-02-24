‘Looks bored at this level’ ‘Insane’ Some LFC fans react to Curtis Jones’ eight-minute madness for U23s

Liverpool U23s battered Sunderland 6-0 today and Curtis Jones scored three goals in the final eight minutes.

His first required him to dribble around three players before slotting in with his left. His second was just as good, but ended with a curled right-footed finish – and his last one was a tap-in.

Liverpool fans on Twitter were naturally incredibly impressed, and reacted accordingly.

Interestingly, many commented that Jones is just too good for U23 football and that he looks ‘bored’ – which while we wouldn’t entirely agree with – does recognise that the Scouser is a level above his opponents at this standard.

Harvey Elliott is monstrously talented, too – but we can’t expect this pair to play U23 football for too much longer.

Perhaps Elliott has another season in him as he’s only 16, but Jones needs a loan in 2020/21 – maybe to the Championship.

Below, you’ll some of the reaction to Jones’ performance:

