‘Looks bored at this level’ ‘Insane’ Some LFC fans react to Curtis Jones’ eight-minute madness for U23s

Liverpool U23s battered Sunderland 6-0 today and Curtis Jones scored three goals in the final eight minutes.

His first required him to dribble around three players before slotting in with his left. His second was just as good, but ended with a curled right-footed finish – and his last one was a tap-in.

Liverpool fans on Twitter were naturally incredibly impressed, and reacted accordingly.

Interestingly, many commented that Jones is just too good for U23 football and that he looks ‘bored’ – which while we wouldn’t entirely agree with – does recognise that the Scouser is a level above his opponents at this standard.

Harvey Elliott is monstrously talented, too – but we can’t expect this pair to play U23 football for too much longer.

Perhaps Elliott has another season in him as he’s only 16, but Jones needs a loan in 2020/21 – maybe to the Championship.

Below, you’ll some of the reaction to Jones’ performance:

Curtis Jones is a special talent #LFC #lfcu23s — Alex Sawyer (@alexsawyer__) February 24, 2020

Curtis Jones Is A Shout tbh. League is done, I think Jones deserves some game time. He’s a different sort off player . — We've Won It 6 Times🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@MideyChowdhry) February 24, 2020

OH MY WORD ANOTHER GOAL FOR CURTIS JONES!!!!! JUST LIKE THAT ITS 6-0!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bEIx2GLcBx — Redmen TV Academy (@RedmenAcademy) February 24, 2020

Curtis Jones is insane — ‏ً (@CalvesLikeShaq) February 24, 2020

Wow, a quick-fire brace from Jones to complete a hat-trick, this lad is truly brilliant! His second goal of the game is a low curled finish and he completes his hat-trick finishing from a Liam Millar cross! Wow Curtis Jones, just wow LIVERPOOL U23'S SIX, SUNDERLAND U23's NIL — Redmen TV Academy (@RedmenAcademy) February 24, 2020

Curtis Jones (18) bagged an eight minute hat trick last night… 😳 …Development football is just too easy for him now 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qZNly6cUo8 — BallersWatch (@BallersWatch) February 24, 2020