Ox explains how fans influenced decision to leave Arsenal for Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool back in 2017, and it’s been a whirlwind two and a half years for the Englishman.

A horrible injury kept him out of action for a year, which has restricted him to 52 Premier League appearances in total.

But Liverpool fans have been given some beautiful moments by the midfielder – especially in the Champions League – a competition he wouldn’t have won had he stayed at the Emirates.

Ox has explained how even when at Arsenal, he was ‘looking at Liverpool for years,’ as a potential destination – as he felt our ‘ethos’ and his aligned.

“It’s just a fantastic place to be and there’s a feeling that the fans give off which is unique and they are really, really special,” he said, reported in the Echo.

“It’s not hard for us as players to appreciate what it means to play for this club and what it means for them.

“Even looking at Liverpool for years before I even got here, I understood the ethos and what the club was all about.

“I bought into that, I respect those values and it’s something I hold strongly for myself and that was another reason why I wanted to come and play for this brilliant football club.”

Ox has been good for us this term, when deployed, but he’s probably not a starter for Jurgen Klopp when everybody is fit – with the manager preferring the tactical solidity of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in his central three.

That being said, skipper Henderson is out right now and Ox will hope to get a spot in the starting XI this evening v West Ham, a side he’s traditionally done very well against.