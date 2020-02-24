Predicted LFC XI v West Ham: Klopp to unleash Naby Keita in midfield

Jurgen Klopp is without skipper Jordan Henderson this evening, but bar the exceptional midfielder, is at virtual full strength.

Alisson will start between the sticks, while the back-four picks itself: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at fullback – with Virgil van Dijk partnering Joe Gomez in the middle.

With Hendo out, Fabinho will definitely anchor the side, with Gini Wijnaldum almost a certainty to play just to his left.

That means it’s either Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita to the right – and we’re going with the Guinean – who is now fully fit and sat out the Atletico Madrid tie.

James Milner is another option, but we predict the veteran will start on the bench.

Up top, the front-three picks itself, with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah flanking Roberto Firmino.

Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi will provide attacking options from the bench.

West Ham are in horrible form and are now in the relegation zone under David Moyes.

We’re strong, strong favourites and will establish a 22 point gap should we secure the three points.

Predicted XI: Alisson; Trent, Robbo, van Dijk, Gomez; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Mane, Salah, Firmino