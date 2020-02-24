(Video) Carragher’s Mo Salah analysis & comments on MNF go viral as LFC fans debate no.11

For us, Mo Salah is one of the world’s very best attackers and any criticism of what he can’t do is irrelevant considering all things he can.

Jamie Carragher made a similar point tonight on Monday Night Football, which immediately went viral on Twitter and got fans of both Liverpool and our rivals talking.

The Scouser picked out plenty of moments of Salah’s individual brilliance, but also described his role tactically – how his movement and runs in behind create space for everyone else.

Salah’s numbers since he arrived at Liverpool are second to only Lionel Messi – that is the fact.

He is set to help us win the Premier League and should go down as a Liverpool legend even if he never plays another game for us. Fact.

Watch the clip below: