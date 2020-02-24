(Video) Curtis Jones scores jaw-dropping hat-trick for LFC U23s which included two stunners

Curtis Jones is probably too good for U23 football, you know…
The Scouser was on monstrously good form this afternoon for our second side, scoring a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over Sunderland.
We put out a strong team, most of which featured in the FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury – and we were always expected to win as a result.
The gap in class was insane though, and Jones was the best player on the park by a distance.
Courtesy of LFCTV, you can see his ridiculous opener and the following two goals below.
The Sunderland defenders simply couldn’t get near him.
His chance will come again soon.
Curtis Jones hat-trick vs Sunderland U23pic.twitter.com/2F0WEUZKHQ
— Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) February 24, 2020
