(Video) Gary Neville tries to troll Liverpool but it goes hilariously wrong

Gary Neville tried to have some fun with Jamie Carragher tonight in the Monday Night Football studio, but the Scouser had the last laugh!

As West Ham went 2-1 up, Neville uploaded a video on Twitter of himself laughing at Carra – jokingly claiming that Liverpool have ‘thrown it away again’…

But not long after, Liverpool equalised and then scored a winner – with Carra then changing his Twitter profile picture to a screenshot of Neville from the video – which the former Manchester United defender won’t enjoy!

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are now 22 points clear again after 27 Premier League games – having won 26 and drawn once.

That is barbarically good.