(Video) Sadio Mane taps in to make it Liverpool 3-2 West Ham in crazy Anfield scenes

West Ham went 2-1 up tonight at Anfield, after we conceded another sloppy goal that was very uncharacteristic of our defensive prowess recently…

But as we have plenty of times, we fought back – equalising through Mo Salah and then taking the lead through Sadio Mane.

Joe Gomez had a shot from distance, which deflected into the path of Trent Alexander-Arnold – who provided his 12th assist of the season for Mane to tap in.

The pair did the same thing a few minutes later, but sadly the no.10 was ruled offside!

It’s incredible to think Trent is the first defender ever to get double figure assists in consecutive seasons.

What’s more – he’s 21-years-old!

Watch the goal, courtesy of beIN Sports: