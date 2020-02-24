(Video) Salah scores after Fabianski howler in front of the Kop

Mo Salah scored his 15th Premier League goal of the campaign tonight with a left-footed effort v West Ham.

In truth though, the Egyptian scuffed his shot, and it only went in because of a shoddy piece of goalkeeping from Lukasz Fabianski.

The Pole somehow let the ball go through him – which is even worse considering he should have done better for our opener…

Salah was the subject of a lengthy pre-match discussion in the MNF studio though, and he proved Jamie Carragher right.

When big moments arrive, Salah finds the back of the net, regardless of if he’s having a good night or not.

You can watch the goal, here, courtesy of beIN Sport: