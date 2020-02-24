(Video) The moment Trent became first defender ever to register 10 assists in two consecutive seasons

Gini Wijnaldum actually got some stick this week following his performance v Atletico Madrid – which baffles us in all honesty.
Tonight, the Dutchman silenced the very few doubters in the 9th minute with a headed opener v West Ham.
But it was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross that made the chance – and it’s emerging now that the 21-year-old is the first defender ever to register ten assists in more than one Premier League campaign.
Considering his age, that’s truly incredible.
Trent’s right-foot swinging delivery was off colour in Spain, but tonight – proved that it’s as much of a wand as anybody in the business possesses.
Pictures courtesy of Premier Sport:
#Liverpool first on target against #WestHam 1-0. #Wijnaldum with the goal. #LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/BDoco79R9l
— RainingGoals (@RainingGoals) February 24, 2020
COMMENTS