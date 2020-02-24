(Video) The moment Trent became first defender ever to register 10 assists in two consecutive seasons

Gini Wijnaldum actually got some stick this week following his performance v Atletico Madrid – which baffles us in all honesty.

Tonight, the Dutchman silenced the very few doubters in the 9th minute with a headed opener v West Ham.

But it was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross that made the chance – and it’s emerging now that the 21-year-old is the first defender ever to register ten assists in more than one Premier League campaign.

Considering his age, that’s truly incredible.

Trent’s right-foot swinging delivery was off colour in Spain, but tonight – proved that it’s as much of a wand as anybody in the business possesses.

