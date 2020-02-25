Carra trolls Neville on Twitter after former MUFC man celebrated West Ham going 2-1 up

Jamie Carragher is a top wind up merchant, and has taken the very same attitude up with fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

The former Manchester United man shared a video of himself jokingly celebrating Liverpool going 2-1 down to West Ham in the Premier League.

Carra responded to this by setting a photo of Nev as his profile picture on Twitter, as he did for Roy Keane when they had an argument over a LFC x MUFC combined XI.

The Reds eventually ran out 3-2 winners at Anfield against West Ham to make it 18 wins on the bounce in the Premier League, and make it just 12 points required to clinch the title.

Naby Keita put in an underwhelming performance for Liverpool, but he didn’t really do anything wrong – it was perhaps amplified by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s introduction arguably changing the game in the second half.

With club captain Jordan Henderson likely out for around a month with an injury, James Milner and Ox are sure to get a couple of chances each to prove themselves to Jurgen Klopp.