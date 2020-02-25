“Even better than last season” – Paul Pogba impressed by Liverpool as Reds storm the Premier League

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been impressed by Liverpool over the last few years and has only nice thinks to say about his club’s most hated rivals.

The Frenchman has conceded that the Reds “deserve” the Premier League title this season, and claims we’ve improved a lot over the last two years, but does admit that he doesn’t “want” to see us win it.

“They are so way ahead of everyone else,” Pogba told ESPN. “They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

“As a Manchester United player and with the rivalry between us, we don’t want them to win the title. We don’t want anyone else to win apart from us, but as a football lover and a respectful player to opposition team, I have to say that they deserve to be where they are today.

“They have been even better than last season when they won the Champions League and the season before when they [lost the final to Real Madrid].”

To give credit where it’s due, the United midfielder is just speaking facts and giving his thoughts – in 2019, we were crowned as the best team in the world by winning the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Liverpool are destined to win the Premier League this season in what will be the first top-flight title the club has seen for 30 years, and of course the Reds still have a hand in the FA Cup and Champions League.

The Mancs are in a period of pain at the moment, they have to watch their two most bitterly hated rivals winning everything in sight, but we’ve been there too – and it will only be temporary.

That being said, they can take some solace in the fact that they’re the only team to have taken points off us in the Premier League this season.