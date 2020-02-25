“Gonna be one of this country’s greatest ever” – Lineker reacts after Trent clocks record 12th assist again

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a generational talent – that isn’t a statement that any Liverpool fans would deny, and one that many supporters of rival clubs would struggle to argue with.

Gary Lineker has gone one further though and suggested that the full back is “gonna be one of this country’s greatest ever“. A bold statement to be sure, but one we can get behind.

After a stellar performance from the No.66 against West Ham – where he registered his 12th Premier League assist of the season, as record only he holds, for the second time in two years – the former Leicester and Everton forward Tweeted:

Said it for a long time, he’s gonna be one of this country’s greatest ever players. 👌🏻 https://t.co/t0TGxVUFPZ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 25, 2020

He does have previous for his support of Trent though – going as far back as 2017, when Trent was just about breaking into the first team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scores a freekick for Liverpool that is as spectacular as his name. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 15, 2017

In Trent, Liverpool may just have the best offensive full back in the world – his assists in the Premier League and Champions League over the last three years speak for themselves.

The most terrifying thing about the Scouser in our team is that he’s actually only going to get better! If he just keeps up his current form over the next few years, we’ll be witnessing greatness.