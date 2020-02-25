Luis Suarez: Liverpool supporters are “the best” in the world

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez will have likely angered Barcelona supporters with his latest comments. The Uruguayan has claimed that the Reds have some of the best fans in the world.

Suarez spent three and a half years at Anfield before joining the team of his dreams in 2014, but says he has a lot of love for Liverpool fans because they’ve always had a lot of love for him.

For him, we have the best fans in the world.

“They are amongst the best football fans in the world because of all the love they always gave me during my time at Liverpool. They have always loved me and treated me exceptionally well,” he said in an interview with OTRO.

“That’s why they are amongst the best football fans in the world. For me, the best.”

Having now spent five and a half years at Barcelona, you’d have expected Suarez to say they have the best fans in the world, but clearly we’ve left an impression on Luis.

Once upon a time, we’d have said we’d one day take him back, but with what Jurgen Klopp has done to this Liverpool team, an older Suarez wouldn’t even get a game.

The Uruguayan will always have his years at Anfield, and we won’t forget him any time soon – he’ll be remembered as one of the most skilful players to ever pull on the famous red shirt.