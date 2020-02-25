“The quicker he’s back the better” – Robbo says LFC missed Hendo in West Ham game

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson picked up an injury early on against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 in the Champions League last week and was missing as the Reds took on West Ham in the Premier League.

Andy Robertson spoke of the impact the skipper has on the team after the game, and how they felt it on the pitch too. “When you don’t have your captain out there you can feel it,” told The Athletic’s James Pearce.

“Hendo is a real leader. He was in the changing room before saying a few words and he was exactly the same as he always is before games, and he was in there again afterwards.

“It was good having him there. Everyone hates being on the sidelines and Hendo is no different. The quicker he’s back the better for all of us.”

Henderson is expected to sit out for another few weeks, and whether he’ll make the Atletico rematch at Anfield is still in question, but it’s a certainty the squad will want him back ASAP.

Naby Keita took up the empty spot in Liverpool’s midfield, alongside Gini Wijnaldum and Fabinho, but it wasn’t a great night for the Guinean – he didn’t do anything wrong, per se, but he didn’t impress either.

He was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who made a difference in the second half – something the England international has done twice in recent weeks now, when he replaced Takumi Minamino in the FA Cup.