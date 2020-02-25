(Video) Alisson saves well with his face to make sure LFC collect another three points

Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world, but being number one isn’t always down to pulling off acrobatic saves and pulling off 80-yard passes like they’re nothing.

The Brazilian used his face to save the day for Liverpool against West Ham last night. A Hammers’ forward was in on goal, and the Brazilian closed him down.

As Ali got low to block the ball, the striker tried to lift it over the goalkeeper for it to strike him in his face.

A save is a save!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):