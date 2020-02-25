(Video) Carragher claims Salah is underappreciated by Liverpool fans

Mohamed Salah put in another stellar performance for Liverpool this week as the Reds turned over West Ham 3-2 to claim all three points at Anfield after a wobbly start which saw us go 2-1 down.

The Egyptian scored the goal that would level the score-line in the second half, and some statistics shared after the game has got people talking – only Lionel Messi has out-performed the Liverpool man since August 2017.

This caused Jamie Carragher to question whether Salah is going underappreciated. Certainly, there are fans who aren’t always confident in the Egyptian, but I think our supporters – as a whole – recognise his star quality.

That being said, there are some fans who will need to watch this and listen to Carra (via Sky Sports):