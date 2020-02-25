(Video) New angle of Mane’s winner v. West Ham shows just how good Trent’s assist was

Sadio Mane was the hero yet again as Liverpool turned around a 2-1 losing score-line into a 3-2 victory. The Senegal forward latched onto a brilliant cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold to put the Reds ahead with only ten minutes left on the clock.

A new angle of the winning goal has been shared by LFC on social media, and it lays bare just how good Trent’s assist for the goal actually is.

The full back makes a pass that completely removes everyone else from the game and puts it on a plate for Mane.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):