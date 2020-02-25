(Video) Nobody noticed Alisson’s perfectly-weighted, 80-yard pass before offside goal

Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world, and he makes things that are incredible difficult look like a minor inconvenience.

The Brazilian was called upon a little more regular than usual as the Reds played the role of hosts to West Ham in the Premier League.

The Hammers were feeling feisty as they gave us a little to think about when they took a 2-1 lead!

We eventually pulled the game back and won 3-2, but there was a little-noticed moment by Ali that we missed.

The Brazilian pulled off perfectly-weighted, 80-yard pass with 89 minutes on the clock.

Take a watch of the video below (via NBC):