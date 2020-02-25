(Video) Peter Drury’s commentary of LFC’s late winner against West Ham will give you chills

Anyone who has been paying attention knows that Peter Drury is the best football commentator around – for UK fans, he mainly does work for Premier League productions and channels abroad.

Drury has a way with words, and his delivery is second to none. He is several times better than the monotone Martin Tyler who seems to switch off all emotions when a Liverpool player hits the back of the net.

Sadio Mane struck late for the Reds last night to get us all three points at Anfield, and Drury’s account of his goal is iconic.

Take a watch/listen of the video below (via PL Productions):