Brilliant Serge Gnabry references Liverpool after stunning Bayern performance

Serge Gnabry scored a brace last night as Bayern Munich schooled Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge – which is quite encouraging given we’re playing them there in a week’s time in the FA Cup.

The German winger dazzled and in truth, the scoreline should have been even more convincing.

Gnabry, formerly of Arsenal, who keeps Coutinho out of the starting XI, claimed afterwards that the tie is not over – evidencing Liverpool’s comeback victory over Barcelona last season.

“We need to be prepared for the second leg and we can’t take it serious enough,” he said, cited in the Express.

“It’s still open but I think we have a good advantage. I think we knew we had to be patient.

“We saw last season with Liverpool beating Barcelona, we know we have to be careful and focus.”

His comments show how our 4-0 Anfield victory reverberated around Europe – to such an extent that it’s become the go-to second-leg comeback – probably the most iconic in the competition’s history.

We’ll need to register another one if we’re to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals, though, after losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first-leg.

If the crowd is on fire, hopefully our chances of progression will be quite high. You can rest assured the players will leave nothing on the field.