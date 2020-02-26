Liverpool’s genius anti-Barcelona-clause means Sadio Mane would cost £225m… at least

Liverpool selling Coutinho to Barcelona felt like a massive blow at the time, but it’s turned out to be one of the best bits of business we’ve ever done.

His enormous fee enabled us to purchase Alisson and Virgil van Dijk – who helped us to win the Champions League last term and are set for Premier League glory this.

But Michael Edwards’ negotiation with the Spanish giants was so clever that it essentially stopped Barca from poaching any of our big players again.

The Daily Mail explain how there is an added £89m premium on top of market value to be put on any Liverpool player who signs for Barca before 2021.

They suggest this means Mane would cost them £225m, but the reality is we wouldn’t even let him go for that sum – even if a world-record bid did arrive.

The Senegalese has been pivotal to our record-breaking season and has bagged crucial Premier League winners in our past two matches – v Norwich and West Ham.

That has put him on 13 goals in the PL and 17 in total, making him our second top scorer behind Mo Salah.

With Roberto Firmino as well, they form the best front-three on the planet – and the trophies are now starting to arrive which prove as much.