‘Shadow of his former self…’ Many Reds react to lonely Coutinho coming off Bayern’s bench

In another dimension somewhere, Coutinho would be getting ready to win the Premier League for Liverpool this season.

Or perhaps not, considering his exit enabled us to buy Alisson and Virgil van Dijk – two players who are the best in the world in their respective positions and have made all the difference.

Coutinho demanded a Barcelona switch, but it didn’t work out for him and he’s spending the season on loan at Bayern Munich, who don’t even regard him as a key player.

Last night, the Brazilian came off the bench in Bayern’s victory over Chelsea – but only because of an injury to Kingsley Coman.

The no.10 looked sullen, even in the post-match celebrations – proving that he’s still not found a home since departing Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp warned him that he could go to Barca, Real Madrid or Bayern, and be just another player, but at Liverpool, he’d be a legend.

The prediction from Liverpool’s boss has proven eerily correct.

 

