Sky Sports say Timo Werner transfer all down to Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool will be able to secure Timo Werner in the summer, providing Jurgen Klopp can provide the German a promise of minutes, writes Sky Sports honcho Kaveh Solhekol.

“As was seen last month when Erling Braut Haaland chose to move from Red Bull Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund though, the best young payers are increasingly looking to move to clubs where they are guaranteed to play,” he said.

“If Liverpool can give his representatives the assurances they need, then Werner playing for Liverpool next season becomes a real possibility.”

We don’t believe this is how Klopp works, however.

It’s not about promising a player game-time, it’s about seeing if a player has the sporting and mental characteristics to join the wonderful group Liverpool have put together.

Not one of our best signings has arrived because Klopp’s guaranteed them minutes – but because they’re extremely good at football and have the capacity to fight for their spot…

What’s more, Werner has already spoken about how much he’d love to play for Klopp and Liverpool – so it doesn’t seem like there needs to be much persuading done!

Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are incredible players – but the drop-off in quality after those three to Divock Origi and the ever-injured Xherdan Shaqiri is quite large.

Manchester City have the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus on their bench when everyone is fit – and there’s no reason we cannot increase our depth and our chances of winning cup competitions in the process.