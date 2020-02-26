Sterling says his 7-year-old daughter sings Mo Salah songs at him to wind him up

Raheem Sterling left Liverpool in 2015, but his daughter Melody Rose still has allegiances to the Reds!

According to the Manchester City winger, his seven-year-old sings the Mo Salah song in order to get a reaction.

“My daughter has my sort of personality and she likes to banter and chant Mo Salah’s songs to me,” he told the Standard. “She knows the rivalry between Liverpool and the team that I play for so she’s always singing their songs and trying to wind me up.”

This is great, and reminds us of June last year, when Lionel Messi admitted his son Thiago also sings Liverpool songs at him – after we knocked them out of the Champions League.

The Reds are 22 points clear of Sterling’s City in the Premier League and need only 12 more points from 11 games to guarantee our first title in 30 years.

It’s been an extraordinary season domestically, and the question of the title is now when and not if.

We’re also still in the FA Cup, taking on Chelsea next week – and have to overturn a first-leg deficit in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

Even if we do drop out of the cups, this campaign could be a record breaking one – with City’s 100-point record well within our sights.