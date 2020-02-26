Timo Werner news gets better and better for Liverpool as release-clause may actually be farcically low

Liverpool fans have been delighted about the potential £50m Timo Werner bargain that could happen this summer.

But according to the latest reports, the German may actually be able to be signed for £25m cheaper than that at just £25m (plus performance-clauses) – not far off what we sold Dom Solanke to Bournemouth for.

The Mirror have penned an article which cites German outlet Sport1 – who state Werner could be purchased for much less than the circulated £50m, which was considered cheap anyway!

Werner has 27 goals in total this season and possesses all the characteristics that could make him a perfect summer 2020 addition for Liverpool – who are continuously linked to his services.

Next term, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah will be absent at the AFCON, which is pretty devastating news considering we were previously told the tournament would only ever be run in the summer.

As a result, we’ll be without our two best goalscorers for up to six weeks – meaning a new forward is pretty much a necessity – despite our romp to the title this campaign.

Werner for around a third of his market value is an absolute no-brainer.