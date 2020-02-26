(Video) Carlton Cole says ‘lucky’ Liverpool have fluked title due to poor league

Carlton Cole gave some bizarre analysis of a team that has won 106 of the past 108 Premier League points available to them last night on Sky Sports’ ‘The Debate’ show.

Liverpool are 22 points clear of Manchester City, who were only last term regarded as the PL’s best ever side – but when Jurgen Klopp’s Reds crush everyone around them – it’s down to fortune and not their brilliance, reckons the former West Ham striker.

“You gotta pay them respects. But the other teams are lacking behind. Are you going to say that Manchester City have performed to their peak? They’ve had a boost. They can come away thinking the other guys were underpowered,” he said.

Alan Smith tried to provide some reason, claiming that even if City, Arsenal and Chelsea are not at full-strength, going away to tough grounds and remaining undefeated so far is evidence of our might.

“They had an off-day yesterday… but they got lucky. West Ham deserved to win,” Cole responded – which earned him a deservedly strange look from Geoff Shreeves.

Why is there such bitterness towards this record-breaking PL season from outsiders? When will they realise that luck doesn’t win you every single game bar one and you actually have to be quite good at football, too?