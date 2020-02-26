(Video) Sadio Mane’s admission about Trent’s creativity honest & funny

Sadio Mane took time after Liverpool’s victory over West Ham to salute Trent Alexander-Arnold, our Scouse right-back who is the only defender in Premier League history to hit double-figure assists in back to back seasons.

Against the Hammers, Trent whipped in two perfect balls which were finished off by first Gini Wijnaldum and then Mane himself, with the 21-year-old only denied a hat-trick of assists and Mane a brace by a late offside call.

“Our front-three, he always gives us assists more than we give each other! This is really important for us. But honestly, he’s a really, really good player – and a good lad as well. He’s working hard every day,” Mane said – as seen in the video below.

It’s crazy, really.

The best team on the planet’s best playmaker is a kid from West Derby, Liverpool.

He’s on 12 assists in the PL already this term – and we reckon he could get close to 20 if he thrives in the final 11 games, too.