Carragher generously donates iconic football shirt collection to Liverpool-based charity

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has donated all the famous football shirts he’s picked up throughout his career to charity, as a way to raise money for Kit It Out and the JC23 foundation.

The former England international has faced some iconic names in his time, including Francesco Totti, Antonio Di Natale and Kaka, so there are sure to be some incredible finds in his collection.

For the uninitiated, Kit It Out is a Liverpool-based charity that primarily helps recycle old kits and give them to families that may not be able to afford to give their children new ones of their own.

Carragher’s shirts are to be auctioned off to raise funds, but one in five are going to be put into a raffle so everyone has a chance to get one of the iconic pieces of sports memorabilia.

Kit It Out explained on Twitter that even though putting every shirt to the highest bidder would make the most money, they’re going to be entering people into a raffle if they make a donation to Fans Supporting Foodbanks in Liverpool.

We at @Kititout1 are built from the ground up, no CEO’s here just volunteers so the high rollers even though it would make the most money won’t win every shirt, every 1 in 5 shirts will be a raffle to be in it get down with some food to our mates @SFoodbanks and take a pic 👍💙❤️ — Kit it Out (@Kititout1) February 26, 2020

This kind of story really shows the generous hearts that the people in Liverpool are famous for, and while it’s a shame that these initiatives are clearly needed, it’s great to see there are people who stand up for the less fortunate.