Harvey Elliott will sign new three-year Liverpool deal in the summer – Joyce

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott is to sign a contract extension in the summer, after his 17th birthday in two months’ time, which will tie the winger down to Anfield until 2023.

The news was broken on Twitter by ever-reliable Times journalist Paul Joyce – the man’s word is as good as a statement from the club:

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott to sign new three year contract in the summer. Turns 17yo in April but will sign after the end of the season so that deal runs to 2023. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 27, 2020

It sounds to me as if a deal may already have been agreed in principle, and Liverpool are waiting for Eliiott to turn 17 so they can bump up the length of the contract, but that is purely speculation on my part.

The former Fulham prodigy is likely to be hot property as the years go by, considering he’s already showing ability well beyond his years, with Real Madrid and PSG showing interest in him even before he signed for us.

Under the guide of Jurgen Klopp, Elliott could very well be challenging for a spot in the starting XI by the time his forthcoming contract is due to expire.

The boss will be at the club until – at least – 2024 (when his contract ends) so I’m sure he’ll be looking at offering the winger an extension before his 19th rolls around, if continues to improve.