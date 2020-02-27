Jurgen Klopp’s wife loves living in Liverpool & convinced him to sign contract extension – report

In December 2019 it was announced that Jurgen Klopp had signed a new contract with Liverpool, keeping him at the club until 2024, and it’s been revealed the boss’ wife played a big part in that.

The German has never hid the fact that he cares a great deal for his family – and it turns out Ulla (his wife) is a fan of living on Merseyside!

The Atheltic suggest that she convinced him to stay with Liverpool for a few more years. It’s thought she loves living where her family is now, and enjoys being able to have a relatively normal life.

The same report also suggests Klopp is wary of managing a top team in Spain because he doesn’t speak Spanish. As we well know, he can speak both his native German and English.

The news of Klopp’s new deal was a breath of fresh air for Liverpool fans as there were growing concerns that the boss may have taken a break from football at the end of his old contract.

Now we can rest assured knowing that the club is in safe hands with Jurgen and his assistants – and it turns out Ulla Klopp is the woman we have to thank for that!