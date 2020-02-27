LFC offer Werner €153k p/w until 2025 & will complete deal in next two months – Journalist

Italian journalist Nico Schira went viral on Twitter yesterday after making a bold claim that Liverpool have already offered Timo Werner a long-term deal.

He suggests the Reds have told Werner he’ll receive €8m/year, which equates to around €153k p/w – plus bonuses – until 2025 – which would theoretically keep him at the club until he’s 28.

It’s also being reported that Werner’s release clause (€58m – or €30m plus bonuses if you believe Sport1) needs to be activated before the end of April – meaning a transfer must be finalised in the next two months.

#Liverpool have offered to Timo #Werner a contract until 2025 with a wages of €8M + bonuses a year. Talks ongoing to finalize the deal. #transfers #LFC https://t.co/6QPL1SYvuV — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 26, 2020

The Werner transfer is looking like an open secret now – especially with the player himself recently lauding Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

It’s clear we need offensive enforcements in the summer, with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah set to be absent at the AFCON for up to six weeks next term – and due to his release-clause – Werner is a no-brainer.

We’d be surprised right now if this one didn’t go through.