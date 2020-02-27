LFC outline bumper new £50m contract for Virgil van Dijk to keep him until retirement – report

Liverpool are set to offer Virgil van Dijk a new deal, with the high-flying Dutchman surely a target for any club brave enough to test the water.

He’s got three years left on his current contract, and the Reds are reportedly looking to tie him down at Anfield on a long-term basis to ward off any possible interest.

Football Insider report that van Dijk is set to be offered an incredible £50million over the course of the new deal, with bonuses making up a large chunk of the No.4’s earnings. Said bonuses to be included will likely depend on goals and the team’s clean sheets.

According to the same report, a source close to the club claims there’s hope the new contract, which FSG want signed, sealed and delivered by the start of next season, will see the Dutchman into his retirement.

MORE: Virgil van Dijk opens up on near-death experience

Our centre-half is widely regarded as one of – if not the – best defenders in the world, and has played every minute of Liverpool’s incredible 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

Voted PFA Player of the Year last season, and finishing second to Lionel Messi in the Ballon d’Or, van Dijk already has the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup in his locker – hopefully he’ll be adding the League title very soon.