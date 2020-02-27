Liverpool set to sign Manchester City physio and Arsenal club doctor

Liverpool are reportedly set to add Manchester City physio Steve Lilley and Arsenal club doctor Gary O’Driscoll to the medical team in a double swoop.

Lilley has been with the Citizens for nine years, after joining from Norwich in 2011. He worked closely with Lee Nobes who also joined from City and is now head physio at Anfield.

Training Ground Guru report that they’re set to be reunited 30 miles down the motorway in Liverpool – Lilley is to join up with the Reds next month in what is seemingly a shakeup for the medical staff.

The same report also claims Arsenal’s O’Driscoll has been hired by Liverpool to replace Andy Massey as head of medical services at Melwood – Massey left Anfield for FIFA to become their new head of medical services.

If this news is to be believed, it’s just another example of the Reds’ pulling power as the current reigning Champions of Europe and the World. Being able to pluck talented people from clubs like City and Arsenal can’t be overstated.

With just 12 more points required in the Premier League, Liverpool will also be labelled the Champions of England very soon.