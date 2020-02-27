Liverpool turnover more than half a billion as Reds reveal record-breaking financial year

Liverpool’s financial results for the year ending May 2019 have been revealed, and despite spending a gargantuan sum on players – we still made a pre-tax profit of £42m.

The total turnover was a record £533m, largely thanks to our exploits in winning the Champions League.

‘Match revenue is up by £3.5m to £84m, while media in-take grew by £41m to £261m. The commercial side of the operation is also thriving, with £34m earned to finish on a total of £188m for a cut-off date of May 31, 2019,’ writes Paul Gorst in the Echo.

Below, Neil Jones and Paul Joyce have gone through some of the numbers on Twitter:

#LFC announce pre-tax profit of £42m for year ending May 2019. Turnover up to a record £533m. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 27, 2020

Liverpool accounts for year ending May 2019: £42m profit (£33m after tax), £223m invested in Jurgen Klopp’s squad. Club-wide wage bill £310m. Debt: £79.3m owed to FSG over Main Stand loan (£20.7m paid off) with £50m external debt. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 27, 2020

These healthy numbers are in stark contrast to our biggest rivals Manchester City, who have just lodged an appeal to CAS after being banned by UEFA from the Champions League for two years regarding illegal sponsorship revenue.

Under FSG, Liverpool have chosen to grown responsibly and within our means, only spending lavishly in 2018 after Coutinho had been offloaded to Barcelona.

There was a time when this approach was criticised as we were not achieving on the field, but the best thing they’ve ever one for the club was to bring Jurgen Klopp in – and the German has maximised everything available to him and turned Liverpool into the best side on the planet.

Having not spend anything in the transfer market in 2019, our financial results next year are going to break records once again.