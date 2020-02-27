Paul Ince’s comments about Liverpool are silly and totally outdated

It is not the case that Liverpool have a plethora of young, talented players that are set to move on to bigger and better things.

Our superstars (Salah, Mane, Firmino, van Dijk, Alisson) are in their late twenties – meaning there is no resale value for potential buyers.

What’s more, they’re all on long-term contracts and are clearly very happy at the club. After all, they just won the Champions League, the Club World Cup and will collect their Premier League medals very soon.

So why does Paul Ince think we’re fighting to keep hold of our best players…?

The former Red told the Liverpool Echo: “Obviously it’s now a question of how they get better in the future, it’s tough.

“They’ve got some young exciting players who are only going to improve but football things change – we saw that with Philippe Coutinho, suddenly someone like Barcelona come in and they’re off off.

“It’s a case of keeping the best players at Liverpool. Will someone come in for Van Dijk? When Barcelona or Real Madrid come knocking it’s hard to say no.

“That’s the thing about being a victim of your own success, when you’re doing so many great things like Liverpool are doing it alerts other big club like Barcelona or Madrid.

“And it’s hard to say no as a player when they come in. You look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, you get to the stage where you’ve won league and Champions League – are you prepared to do it year in year out or do you want another challenge elsewhere?

“That’s what Klopp is going to have to deal with and he’ll have to look at that in the future and build his team around that.”

This kind of thinking is outdated – and much more suited to when Liverpool were fighting for the top four only.

Now, we are a destination – one that can pay its best players incredibly well and give them the best chance of winning under the world’s best manager.

Why would you leave Liverpool for Real Madrid now, for any reason bar the weather?

The only players leaving Anfield this summer will be ones Jurgen Klopp sees as surplus to requirements.