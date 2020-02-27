Rb Leipzig troll United fan for thinking his club is big and could sign Timo Werner

Rb Leipzig made a Manchester United fan look pretty silly on Twitter today – after @Gareth_Utd tried to welcome Timo Werner to the world’s biggest club…

The Bundesliga outfit scoffed at his suggestion, which went viral, asking if the best clubs play in the Europa League nowadays…

Check out the tweets below:

Bargain 💰👀 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 25, 2020

The biggest and best clubs play in the Euro League nowadays? pic.twitter.com/kMcUiGFLNS — RB Leipzig (@DieRotenBullen) February 25, 2020

The Athletic released an article today confirming that while United are keen on the 23-year-old striker, Werner’s first-choice is Liverpool – and that he’ll be Anfield bound if Jurgen Klopp wants him.

The club has until a point in April to trigger his €51m release-clause, writes Simon Hughes – with Italian journalist Nico Schira suggesting we’ve already discussed personal terms with the player.

It’s great that Werner is willing to sign for Liverpool and compete with the world’s best attackers for minutes, rather than take the easy option of a guaranteed spot and more money at Old Trafford.

The lure of Klopp is very much real!