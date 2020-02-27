Shaqiri leaving Liverpool inevitable after 216 Premier League minutes in an entire year – Echo

This time a year ago, Liverpool fans were starting to ask why Xherdan Shaqiri had fallen out of favour, following his glittering start to life at Anfield.

But fast forward to February 2020, and the Swiss is undeniably surplus to Jurgen Klopp’s requirements.

The Echo state that it is ‘inevitable’ the 28-year-old will leave in the summer – mentioning that unbelievably – he’s played just 216 minutes of Premier League football over the past 12 months.

Divock Origi and January signing Takumi Minamino are both ahead of the seemingly ever-injured Shaq in the pecking order – and with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino practically ever-present – his future opportunities look slim to zero.

Shaq has provided us some great moments – his brace v Manchester United and his assist v Barcelona last term and his finish v Everton this – won’t be forgotten.

And if he stays fit, he’ll definitely provide a slightly lesser club with a great playmaking option.

But Liverpool have outgrown the much loved attacker.