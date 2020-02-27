Shearer says Liverpool ‘freaks’ likely to go Invincible

Alan Shearer has lauded Liverpool and laughed off suggestions that the Premier League is weak, simply stating that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have been too good.

The leading goalscorer in PL history reckons that we are unlikely to lose in our next eleven games – which will be the biggest achievement in the competition’s history – bettering Arsenal’s 2003/04 campaign and Manchester City’s Centurions season.

“I know it’s the end of February, mathematically it hasn’t been decided yet but, yes, Liverpool are going to win it,” Shearer told Reuters.

“In terms of competition, Liverpool have had a freak season. It would not surprise me at all if they went through the season undefeated just like Arsenal did (in 2003-04).

“Other clubs are in transition in terms of Man City, Tottenham, Chelsea. Leicester have had a brilliant, brilliant season in terms of where they were.

“But I don’t think it’s a negative on the standard of the Premier League at all. It’s just Liverpool have been that good the others have found it difficult to keep up with them.”

The Reds travel to Watford on Saturday evening, before we host Bournemouth a week later.

On March 16, it’s Everton at Goodison Park – which if Manchester City drop three points against either Manchester United or Burnley – could be the night we win the title – providing we win the previous two and the clash against the Toffees.

That would be sensational – but the most important thing is that after 30 years – the title is coming.

We are going to win it – and in February, we’re arguing about which weekend we’d prefer!

Could be worse, eh?